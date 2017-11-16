Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Struggles with shot in Wednesday's win
Butler scored just six points and was just 2-of-13 from the floor, but added five assists, five rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.
Butler struggled with his shot, but was able to make a significant impact on the defensive end. Since saying he needs to be more aggressive on offense, Butler is taking 14 shots from the field over his last three games, compared to 12.1 shots per game in his first nine games. He's scoring 17.3 points in his last three games compared to 14.7 points per game in his first nine games, so his offensive production is trending upward even with Wednesday's shooting slump.
