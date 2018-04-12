Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Takes on huge role in crucial win
Butler scored 31 points (10-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-13 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 win over the Nuggets.
Butler led the team in shot attempts and got to the line with regularity to lead the way in scoring. He'd played exactly 23 minutes in each of his previous two games since returning from along injury layoff, but he pushed himself down the stretch and played a large part in the team's overtime surge to clinch a spot in the playoffs. This prime time performance concludes Butler's season with averages of 22.1 pints, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals per game, but most importantly he helped the franchise to its first playoff birth since 2005.
