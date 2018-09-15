Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: To discuss future with Tom Thibodeau, Scott Layden
Butler will be meeting with coach Tom Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden on Monday to "have honest conversations about [Butler's] future with the team," Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Butler, who is in the final year of his contract, turned down a four-year, $110 million extension from Minnesota in mid-July. That news added to the already swirling rumors that the organization and Butler were not seeing eye-to-eye. Now, it appears the two sides will sit down and have a formal meeting about his future as part of the Timberwolves. Considering Butler's impending free agency, it's possible the team could look to trade the All-Star while they still can in order to get a return, rather than him potentially walking next summer. Though Butler has an injury history, he'll be entering his age 28 season and is coming off 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals per contest, making him a hot commodity in the open market. It's possible information about the meeting itself will emerge Monday or later in the week.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Undergoes minor hand procedure•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Turns down extension offer•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Won't need offseason procedure•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Sits out fourth quarter with knee soreness•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Frustrated in home loss Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Magnificent in home victory•
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Fantasy Basketball Tiers: Centers
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...