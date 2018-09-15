Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: To discuss future with Tom Thibodeau, Scott Layden

Butler will be meeting with coach Tom Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden on Monday to "have honest conversations about [Butler's] future with the team," Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Butler, who is in the final year of his contract, turned down a four-year, $110 million extension from Minnesota in mid-July. That news added to the already swirling rumors that the organization and Butler were not seeing eye-to-eye. Now, it appears the two sides will sit down and have a formal meeting about his future as part of the Timberwolves. Considering Butler's impending free agency, it's possible the team could look to trade the All-Star while they still can in order to get a return, rather than him potentially walking next summer. Though Butler has an injury history, he'll be entering his age 28 season and is coming off 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals per contest, making him a hot commodity in the open market. It's possible information about the meeting itself will emerge Monday or later in the week.