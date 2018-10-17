Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: To play in 'shorter segments'
Coach Tom Thibodeau said Butler will likely play in shorter spurts during Wednesday's season opener against the Spurs, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.
While Thibs didn't say anything about a potential minutes restriction, he acknowledged that Butler may not be able to play for long stretches given that he missed the entire preseason. Given who we're dealing with here, don't expect Butler to see a drastic reduction in minutes, but it's possible he could play a little less than the workload to which he's become accustomed under Thibodeau in the past.
