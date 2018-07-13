Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Turns down extension offer
Butler, according to Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, has turned down a four-year, $110 million extension from Minnesota, Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News reports.
Butler, who played his first season with the Wolves last year, has a $19.8 million player option for the 2019-20 season. He'll presumably turn that down as well, opting into free agency with an opportunity to explore more options. Prior to tearing his meniscus in late February, the four-time All-Star averaged 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from deep. His shooting percentage and steals per game both represented career highs. Considering his future with the team is now in limbo, it's possible the Timberwolves begin exploring trade options for Butler if there's fear he will leave in the summer of 2019.
