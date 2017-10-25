Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Uncertain for Wednesday
Butler (illness) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Since the Timberwolves are playing the second half of a back-to-back set and won't hold a morning shootaround Wednesday, Butler's status may not be clarified until shortly before the 7:00 p.m. EDT tip off. While Butler was sidelined in Tuesday's 130-107 loss to the Pacers with the upper-respiratory infection, Shabazz Muhammad entered the starting lineup in his stead, producing 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes.
