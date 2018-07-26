Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Undergoes minor hand procedure

Butler underwent an elective right hand procedure Tuesday, but has already returned to offseason activities.

It wasn't previously reported that Butler was dealing with any sort of hand injury, so Tuesday's procedure does come as a bit of a surprise. That said, the fact that Butler has already been cleared to participate in offseason activities suggests the surgery was extremely minor and shouldn't impact his availability for the start of training camp. Butler reportedly turned down a four-year, $110 million extension with the Timberwolves earlier this offseason, but he's still set to be the team's go-to option heading into the upcoming campaign after averaging 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 three-pointers during his first year in Minnesota.