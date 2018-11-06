Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Unsure if he'll play Wednesday

Butler indicated that he's unsure if he'll play Wednesday against the Lakers, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reports. "I'm still taking in how we just lost," Butler said after Monday's defeat at the hands of the Clippers. "I'm not even worried about tomorrow or the day after that."

Butler has taken his status into his own hands thus far, sitting out a handful of games already in an effort to preserve his body. The All-Star did not participate in any preseason games and has dealt with "general soreness," though it's unclear whether he's simply posturing to pressure the Wolves into dealing him. Regardless, consider Butler questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, after which the Timberwolves travel to Sacramento for a Friday-night date with the Kings.