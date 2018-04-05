Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Upgraded to game-time call Thursday

Butler (knee) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Butler was originally given a doubtful designation heading into Thursday's contest, but coach Tom Thibodeau has since revised that and said he'll have a chance at returning to the court against Denver. Look for Butler to test out the knee during pregame warmups and if everything checks out, it appears he could make his return from a 16-game absence. If Butler were to get back on the court, he'd likely start immediately, which would send Nemanja Bjelica back to the bench in the corresponding move.