Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will be back in lineup Monday

Butler will return to action Monday against the Pacers, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reports.

Butler was held out of Saturday's game for "precautionary rest," but the expectation all along was that he'd only miss one contest. Expect Butler to return to the starting five Monday and play a full complement of minutes. In his last game Friday against Cleveland, Butler saw 36 minutes and finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.