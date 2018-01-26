Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will be game-time call Thursday

Butler (knee) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Warriors, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Coach Tom Thibodeau noted that he wants to see how Butler looks in pre-game warmups before committing either way on his status. If he's held out once more, Jamal Crawford, Shabazz Muhammad, Marcus Georges-Hunt and Nemanja Bjelica are all candidates to help fill in Butler's minutes. If Butler returns, he could see somewhat limited action, making him a risky DFS play.