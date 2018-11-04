Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will not play Sunday

Butler (rest) will not play in Sunday's game against the Trailblazers, Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report reports.

Butler will sit out the front-end of a back-to-back on Sunday, which looks to be a on-going trend until he leaves Minnesota. With Butler out, Josh Okogie will likely start and see an increased role, and Derrick Rose, who is questionable for Sunday's game, could see an increased role if he plays.