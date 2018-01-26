Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will not play Thursday
Butler (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's matchup with the Warriors, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Butler will miss his fourth consecutive game after being listed as a game-time decision. The Timberwolves wanted Butler to go through pre-game warmups and see how the knee felt, and clearly it still wasn't feeling right. At this time, Butler should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets. Nemanja Bjelica will start in place for Butler, and Shabazz Muhammad and Jamal Crawford could see extended run.
