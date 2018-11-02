Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will play Friday
Butler will play Friday against the Warriors, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It was previously known that Butler was planning on taking the floor, though it wasn't confirmed until after Friday's morning shootaround. He should re-join the starting five, likely pushing Josh Okogie to the bench.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Plans to play vs. Golden State•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Could be set for extended absence•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Out for rest, soreness Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Across the board production Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Struggles in Friday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Starting Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...