Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will play Monday vs. Portland
Butler (back) will play in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.
Butler was able to go through morning shootaround and the Timberwolves indicated earlier Monday that they expected him to play, so this shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Unless Butler suffers some sort of last second setback in warmups, he'll be good to and should take on his typical role in the starting lineup. While the Timberwolves aren't reporting any restrictions, they could keep a close eye on him to make sure the back soreness doesn't flare up. Season-long owners should activate him as usual, though Butler will be a risky DFS play Monday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Erupts for game-high 37 in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Goes through shootaround, expects to play•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Limited in Sunday's practice•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Chips in across the board•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores season-high 38 points in loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...