Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will play Monday vs. Portland

Butler (back) will play in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.

Butler was able to go through morning shootaround and the Timberwolves indicated earlier Monday that they expected him to play, so this shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Unless Butler suffers some sort of last second setback in warmups, he'll be good to and should take on his typical role in the starting lineup. While the Timberwolves aren't reporting any restrictions, they could keep a close eye on him to make sure the back soreness doesn't flare up. Season-long owners should activate him as usual, though Butler will be a risky DFS play Monday.