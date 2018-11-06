Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will play Monday

Butler (rest) will play in Monday's game against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Butler will play Monday and presumably assume his typical starting role. He is averaging 22.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game and continues to be a good fantasy option when he is available.

