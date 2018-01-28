Play

Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will play, start Saturday

Butler (knee) is starting at shooting guard Saturday against the Nets.

As expected, Butler will return to action after sitting out the previous four games with a sore right knee, pushing Nemanja Bjelica to the bench. It's unclear if he'll face a minutes restriction in his first game back, but either way Butler should provide the Timberwolves with a nice boost.

