Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will play through sprained finger

Butler is dealing with a sprained pinkie finger on his left hand, but will play as usual Wednesday against the Clippers, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Butler is right-handed, so this shouldn't have much of an impact on his shot or ball-handling ability. Look for Butler to take on his typical workload as a member of the starting unit and he's coming off back-to-back performances of 30 points or more, so he'll likely be looking to get up plenty of shots once again against a Clippers team depleted by injuries.