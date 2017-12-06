Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will play through sprained finger
Butler is dealing with a sprained pinkie finger on his left hand, but will play as usual Wednesday against the Clippers, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Butler is right-handed, so this shouldn't have much of an impact on his shot or ball-handling ability. Look for Butler to take on his typical workload as a member of the starting unit and he's coming off back-to-back performances of 30 points or more, so he'll likely be looking to get up plenty of shots once again against a Clippers team depleted by injuries.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Leads team in scoring again•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores season-high 33 points in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Fills box score in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 26 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 26 in Sunday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 21 points in Friday's win•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...