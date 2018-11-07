Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will play vs. Lakers

Butler will play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reports.

Butler is essentially questionable on a game-to-game basis at this point, as he continues to dictate his own status. He's already sat out three games thus far for rest purposes -- most recently, the Wolves' loss to Portland over the weekend. Butler returned for Monday's game against the Clippers and played 39 minutes, finishing with 20 pints, five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block.