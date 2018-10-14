Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will play Wednesday
Butler is expected to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Spurs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
With swirling, ongoing trade talks involving the All-Star, Butler is still expected to play in the season opener Wednesday. It's not clear, however, how many minutes Butler will be getting, but for now, it's probable to expect heavy usage of the former Marquette star against the Spurs on Wednesday.
