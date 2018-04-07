Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Will return Friday

Coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed Butler (knee) is a "go" for Friday's matchup with the Lakers, Shahan Ahmed of NBC4 Los Angeles reports.

Although Butler was deemed questionable heading into the evening, he was reportedly planning on playing all along. His return will end a string of 18 consecutive games on the sideline, so the Timberwolves will presumably try to work him back into the swing of things in order to ensure his conditioning for the playoffs. Nemanja Bjelica will presumably take the biggest hit in terms of playing time as a result of Butler's return.