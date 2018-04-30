Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Won't need offseason procedure

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Butler's knee injury in Game 5 against the Rockets was simply soreness and that he won't need any sort of procedure during the offseason, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Butler had surgery on his right knee at the end of February, eventually forcing him to sit out 17 games while going through the recovery process. He was cleared for the final few outings of the regular season and for the playoffs, seeing a full workload against the Rockets for all but the final game of their first-round series. Coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed Monday that his star wing wasn't dealing with anything more than some soreness in his knee and Butler will be able to avoid any sort of procedure, so look for him to be fully ready by the time training camp arrives. Butler is set to make $18.7 million next season and he should once again serve as one of the Timberwolves' go-to options.