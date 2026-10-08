Beringer amassed two points (1-3 FG), eight rebounds and one block in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 preseason loss to Indiana.

Beringer was the first big off the bench once again, a role that he will presumably retain beyond the preseason. Although his production to this point has been modest, he should at least be on the radar as a speculative last-round pick for anyone needing boards and blocks. Should Rudy Gobert suffer an injury at any point during the season, Beringer could be a popular addition across all formats.