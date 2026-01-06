Minnesota recalled Beringer from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday.

Beringer will return to the parent team after making a couple of G League appearances, during which he averaged 13.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game and recorded a double-double. The young center has seen little action at the NBA level, logging less than 10 minutes in each of his 12 games played this season, and that may continue to be the case going forward.