Timberwolves' Joan Beringer: Slots in as No. 2 center

Beringer could play an expanded role in 2026-27 after the Timberwolves sent Naz Reid to the Hornets as part of the LaMelo Ball trade.

After logging just 7.9 minutes per game last regular season, Beringer is now slotting in as Minnesota's No. 2 center behind Rudy Gobert now that Reid is out of the frontcourt mix. The 2025 first-rounder dominated at times during the 2025-26 G League regular season, averaging 15.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 64.0 percent from the field.