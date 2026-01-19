Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Available for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingles (personal) is available for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Ingles didn't play in Saturday's loss to the Spurs while attending to a personal matter, but he'll suit up for Tuesday's clash. The veteran forward isn't currently part of the team's rotation and has appeared in only 13 games so far this season.
