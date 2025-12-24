Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Cleared to play vs. Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingles (personal) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Nuggets.
Ingles did not play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks while attending to a personal matter. The veteran forward is on track to be available Thursday, though he's mostly been a healthy DNP and last saw regular-season action Nov. 7 against the Jazz.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Out for personal reasons•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Suiting up vs. Suns•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Questionable with groin soreness•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Off injury report for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Won't go Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Returning from hamstring strain•