Ingles (personal) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Nuggets.

Ingles did not play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks while attending to a personal matter. The veteran forward is on track to be available Thursday, though he's mostly been a healthy DNP and last saw regular-season action Nov. 7 against the Jazz.

