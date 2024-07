Ingles agreed to a one-year deal with the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ingles spent the 2023-24 campaign in Orlando, but the Magic recently turned down his $11 million team option for the 2024-25 season. Over 68 regular-season appearances last year, he averaged 4.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game. He should have a chance to carve out consistent minutes off the bench while serving as a veteran presence during his age-37 season.