Ingles has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets due to personal reasons.
Ingles hasn't been part of the Timberwolves' rotation this season, but he won't be available off the bench Friday. It's unclear whether he'll return for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jazz.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Returning to bench Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Scoreless in spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Will start vs. New Orleans•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Re-enters rotation Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Playing against Houston•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Iffy for Friday•