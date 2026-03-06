Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingles (personal) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Magic.
Ingles missed Thursday's win over Toronto for personal reasons, but it appears he's back with the team and will be available for Saturday's game. That said, Ingles is not a consistent part of the rotation, so his playing status won't impact fantasy leagues.
