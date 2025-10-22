Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Off injury report for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingles (rest) isn't listed on the Timberwolves' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Ingles is available for Wednesday's regular-season opener after sitting out Friday's preseason loss to the 76ers. The veteran forward is expected to provide emergency depth in the 2025-26 campaign.
