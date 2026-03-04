Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Out for personal reasons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingles is out for Thursday's game against Toronto for personal reasons.
Ingles is averaging 4.0 minutes per game over 20 regular-season appearances, so his absence will have a negligible impact on the Minnesota rotation. His next chance to rejoin the team comes Saturday against the Magic.
