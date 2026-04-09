Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Out for personal reasons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingles has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets due personal reasons.
Ingles hasn't been much of a factor in the Minnesota rotation over the course of the campaign, though he logged a season-high 18 minutes Wednesday against the Magic with his squad shorthanded. His absence Friday shouldn't have too large of an impact, as the Timberwolves can lean on Jaylen Clark, Julian Phillips and Enrique Freeman to step up in the frontcourt Friday if needed.
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