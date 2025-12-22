Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Out for personal reasons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingles is out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks for personal reasons.
The veteran forward will hope to rejoin the team for Thursday's tilt in Denver. Ingles hasn't seen the court since Nov. 17 against Dallas, so his absence won't cause any major waves in the rotation.
