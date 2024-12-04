Ingles (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Ingles will miss his fifth consecutive game due to a left soleus strain Wednesday. The veteran forward's absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation, as he has averaged only 3.7 minutes per game across seven regular-season appearances.
