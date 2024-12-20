site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Out once again for Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ingles (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Ingles hasn't played since Nov. 17 due to a left soleus strain and there is no timetable for his return. The veteran forward's next chance to feature will come Monday versus Atlanta.
