Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingles (rest) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Pacers.
Ingles will sit out Minnesota's second preseason game, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday against the Knicks. The veteran forward logged 16 minutes in Saturday's win over the Nuggets, posting three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and four assists.
