Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Plans to sign with Timberwolves
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingles plans on signing a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Ingles is all set to re-sign with Minnesota to provide a veteran presence as well as frontcourt depth off the bench. The 37-year-old swingman logged just 6.0 minutes per game across 19 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, so his fantasy value will likely remain restricted while the likes of Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid are healthy.
