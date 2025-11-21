Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Questionable with groin soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingles is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns due to left groin soreness.
Ingles missed some time during training camp with a left groin strain, and the Timberwolves could be without the veteran forward Friday. Ingles had made five brief appearances on the campaign, so his potential absence isn't likely to vacate a noticeable amount of playing time in the Minnesota frontcourt.
