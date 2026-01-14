default-cbs-image
Ingles ended Tuesday's 139-106 win over the Bucks with two rebounds, one assist and two steals in eight minutes.

In what ended up being a blowout victory, Ingles was inserted into the closing lineup, matching his season-high with eight minutes. While he is certainly considered a fan favorite in Minnesota, he is nothing more than a positive veteran presence for a young team looking to take the next step.

