Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Sidelined by groin strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Timberwolves announced Thursday that Ingles (groin) will be re-evaluated in one week, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Ingles has a left groin strain, which will likely cost him the remainder of the preseason. The veteran forward wasn't penciled in for a significant role in the Minnesota frontcourt to open the regular season, but he'll nonetheless have a chance to be ready for Opening Night in late October.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Plans to sign with Timberwolves•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Available for season finale•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Not available Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Returning to bench Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Scoreless in spot start•