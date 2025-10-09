The Timberwolves announced Thursday that Ingles (groin) will be re-evaluated in one week, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Ingles has a left groin strain, which will likely cost him the remainder of the preseason. The veteran forward wasn't penciled in for a significant role in the Minnesota frontcourt to open the regular season, but he'll nonetheless have a chance to be ready for Opening Night in late October.