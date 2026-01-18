Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Sits Saturday due to personal matter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingles was inactive for Saturday's 126-123 loss to the Spurs due to a personal matter.
The 38-year-old hasn't been a regular part of the Minnesota rotation this season, so his absence Saturday didn't affect how head coach Chris Finch distributed the minutes. Ingles' next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Utah.
