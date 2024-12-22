site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: timberwolves-joe-ingles-still-out-for-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Still out for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ingles (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Ingles hasn't played since Nov. 17 due to a left soleus strain, and there is no clear timetable for his return. The veteran forward's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Dallas.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read