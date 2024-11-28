Ingles (calf) is out for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Ingles will miss a third consecutive game due to a left soleus strain, and the veteran forward doesn't have a timetable for his return. However, he's not a regular in Minnesota's rotation, and his absence shouldn't affect fantasy decisions.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Won't play against Houston•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Ready for Tuesday's opener•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Gets night off•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Heading to Minnesota•