Timberwolves' Johnny Juzang: Not starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Juzang is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Juzang received a spot-start in Minnesota's preseason finale, but he'll return to a reserve role for Opening Night. Through 64 games last season, Juzang averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
