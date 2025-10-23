default-cbs-image
Juzang is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Juzang received a spot-start in Minnesota's preseason finale, but he'll return to a reserve role for Opening Night. Through 64 games last season, Juzang averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

