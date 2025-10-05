Juzang logged 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 20 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 preseason win over Denver.

Juzang saw extended playing time in Saturday's exhibition contest and finished second behind Bones Hyland (18) in points. Juzang spent the first three years of his NBA career with the Jazz before signing a one-year deal with the Timberwolves in early August. He appeared in 64 regular-season games (18 starts) for Utah during the 2024-25 campaign and averaged 19.8 minutes per game, though he's facing stiff competition for playing time from Donte DiVincenzo and Terrence Shannon.