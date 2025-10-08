Timberwolves' Johnny Juzang: Scores game-high 20 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Juzang racked up 20 points (6-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one block across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 135-134 overtime preseason loss to the Pacers.
Juzang was scorching hot from beyond the arc Tuesday, hitting six of his eight attempts from deep. He only played limited minutes off the bench, but definitely made his presence felt with his shooting.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Johnny Juzang: Provides spark off bench in win•
-
Timberwolves' Johnny Juzang: To join Minnesota•
-
Johnny Juzang: Heading into free agency•
-
Jazz's Johnny Juzang: Sinks three triples in finale•
-
Jazz's Johnny Juzang: Stuffs stat sheet in OT win•
-
Jazz's Johnny Juzang: Sinks five triples in loss•