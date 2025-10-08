Juzang racked up 20 points (6-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one block across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 135-134 overtime preseason loss to the Pacers.

Juzang was scorching hot from beyond the arc Tuesday, hitting six of his eight attempts from deep. He only played limited minutes off the bench, but definitely made his presence felt with his shooting.