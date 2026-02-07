Juzang provided three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 10 minutes during Friday's 119-115 loss to the Pelicans.

Juzang played a season-high 10 minutes, highlighting just what a struggle it has been for him to get meaningful court time this year. In 21 regular-season appearances, he has averaged just 2.0 points in 4.2 minutes per game. He has no appeal, even in deeper fantasy formats.