Timberwolves' Johnny Juzang: Signs two-way deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Juzang signed a two-way contract with the Timberwolves on Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Juzang was an obvious standout during the preseason for Minnesota, so this news is hardly a surprise. Across four exhibitions, Juzang averaged 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 three-pointers in 17.0 minutes per contest. He's likely to spend a lot of time in the G League to open the season.
