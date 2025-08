Juzang and the Timberwolves agreed to a one-year contract Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

After three years in Utah, Juzang will join his second NBA team. He's coming off his best season in 2024-25, as he made 64 regular-season appearances with averages of 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 19.8 minutes per game. Rotation minutes won't come as easy in Minnesota, however.